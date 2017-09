ZURICH, March 12 (Reuters) - Swiss Re on Wednesday denied market speculation that a trust controlled by Italy’s Agnelli family is set to buy a stake in the reinsurer.

“Contrary to market speculation, Swiss Re is not in discussion with the Agnelli family or any of its investment vehicles regarding the possible acquisition of a stake in Swiss Re,” the Zurich-based reinsurer said in a statement. (Reporting By Katharina Bart)