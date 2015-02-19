FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swiss Re posts below-forecast $245 mln net profit in fourth quarter
Sections
Featured
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Domestic pressure keeps Suu Kyi silent on the Rohingya
Rohingya refugee crisis
Domestic pressure keeps Suu Kyi silent on the Rohingya
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Future of Money
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 19, 2015 / 6:22 AM / 3 years ago

Swiss Re posts below-forecast $245 mln net profit in fourth quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Swiss Re, the world’s second largest reinsurer, said on Thursday that fourth-quarter net profit was $245 million, below forecasts, but said it would pay a special dividend and give cash back to shareholders.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast the Zurich-based reinsurer would post net profit of $361 million for the fourth quarter.

The firm said it would pay a dividend per share of 4.25 Swiss francs and a special dividend for 2014 of 3.0 francs, and announced a share buyback of up to 1 billion Swiss francs.

It said it was on track to meet 2011-2015 financial targets, and announced new targets starting 2016, to grow economic net worth per share by 10 percent a year. (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn and Alice Baghdjian)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.