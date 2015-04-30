FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swiss Re Q1 net profit jumps to $1.4 bln
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 30, 2015 / 5:21 AM / 2 years ago

Swiss Re Q1 net profit jumps to $1.4 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, April 30 (Reuters) - Swiss Re posted a 17 percent rise in net profit in the first quarter on Thursday, helped by profitability across all its units and strong investment results, and said reinsurance prices overall remained attractive.

Net profit at the world’s second-largest reinsurer rose 17 percent to $1.4 billion from a year earlier, beating an average forecast for $961 million net profit in a Reuters poll of eight analysts.

The group, which competes with Germany’s Munich Re , said it was on track to meet its 2011-2015 financial targets by the end of the year.

Reporting by Alice Baghdjian and Carolyn Cohn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.