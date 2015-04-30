Swiss Re Q1 net profit jumps to $1.4 bln

ZURICH, April 30 (Reuters) - Swiss Re posted a 17 percent rise in net profit in the first quarter on Thursday, helped by profitability across all its units and strong investment results, and said reinsurance prices overall remained attractive.

Net profit at the world’s second-largest reinsurer rose 17 percent to $1.4 billion from a year earlier, beating an average forecast for $961 million net profit in a Reuters poll of eight analysts.

The group, which competes with Germany’s Munich Re , said it was on track to meet its 2011-2015 financial targets by the end of the year.