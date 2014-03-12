FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Swiss Re shoots down Agnelli talks speculation
Sections
Featured
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
German election
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
Future of money
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 12, 2014 / 10:12 AM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Swiss Re shoots down Agnelli talks speculation

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds comment from Swiss Re, edits)

ZURICH/LONDON, March 12 (Reuters) - Shares in Swiss Re pared gains after the Zurich-based reinsurer denied that Fiat’s founding Agnelli family is poised to buy a stake in the company.

“Contrary to market speculation, Swiss Re is not in discussion with the Agnelli family or any of its investment vehicles regarding the possible acquisition of a stake in Swiss Re,” the company said on Wednesday.

The speculation had caused a surge in Swiss Re stock, leading European risers earlier on Wednesday with a 6 percent climb in high-volume trading.

By 0945 GMT the shares were up 1.4 percent at 82.80 Swiss francs, still outpacing the wider European insurance sector’s 0.2 percent decline.

Swiss Re shares were trading at volumes more than twice their three-month daily average, easily outpacing the 24 percent average for the broader FTSEurofirst 300.

Exor, the holding company of the Agnelli family, was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Simon Jessop, Sudip Kar-Gupta, Francesco Canepa, Katharina Bart and Lisa Jucca; Editing by David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.