Casualties after bus, truck and car collide near Zurich- Swiss police
November 11, 2014 / 7:00 AM / 3 years ago

Casualties after bus, truck and car collide near Zurich- Swiss police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Nov 11 (Reuters) - An early-morning collision involving a truck, car and passenger bus near Zurich resulted in an as yet unknown number of casualties, Swiss police said on Tuesday.

Several ambulances, fire trucks, police, and a helicopter were at the scene of the accident between the villages of Endingen and Lengnau, about 35 km (20 miles) northwest of Zurich, police spokesman Roland Pfister said.

The exact number of casualties, or whether there had been any fatalities, was not yet clear, Pfister said. (Reporting By Katharina Bart; Editing by Paul Tait)

