Swiss Beznau 2 reactor offline due to defect -operator
November 21, 2012 / 4:10 PM / 5 years ago

Swiss Beznau 2 reactor offline due to defect -operator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Block 2 of the Swiss nuclear power station Beznau was automatically taken off the grid on the afternoon of Nov. 21 due to a defect in the feeding of the steam turbine in the non-nuclear part of the installation, operator Axpo said.

The unit has a capacity of 365 megawatts (MW). Block 1 is of an identical size.

Axpo did not say in its statement how long the stoppage would take but added a restart was only possible once the defect was localised and remedied.

After that, the reopening needed to be permissioned by the nuclear safety authority Ensi, it said. (Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Anthony Barker)

