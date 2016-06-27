FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Swiss government curve gives up on yields
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
June 27, 2016 / 11:30 AM / a year ago

Swiss government curve gives up on yields

[object Object]

1 Min Read

By Jon Penner

LONDON, June 27 (IFR) - And now it’s all negative.

The Brexit vote and subsequent flight to quality have pushed the entirety of the Swiss franc curve below zero.

It was always on the cards, with only the three longest bonds showing positive yields in the run up to the referendum. After a knee-jerk reaction on Friday morning which briefly pushed the longest June 2064s into negative territory, prices came off.

This morning, though, has seen a continuation of the downward trend and the long bond is now quoted at 196.34 offered to yield -0.005%.

The whole curve has moved down around 4bp across the board.

Meanwhile the swap curve has tracked down 3-4bp, with the 10-year at -0.3645%.

Investors in Swiss bonds will continue to look for yield in other areas, particularly pushing down the credit curve. That, though, is not likely to happen until the Brexit dust has settled. (Reporting by Jon Penner, IFR Markets, editing by Sudip Roy and Julian Baker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.