FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swiss watchdog probes car leasing firms for alleged price-fixing
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
Turkey to deploy troops to Syria's Idlib: Erdogan
Reuters Newsmaker
Turkey to deploy troops to Syria's Idlib: Erdogan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 15, 2014 / 8:05 AM / 3 years ago

Swiss watchdog probes car leasing firms for alleged price-fixing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, July 15 (Reuters) - Switzerland’s antitrust regulator said it had searched the offices of various car leasing firms on suspicion of price-fixing.

“The Competition Commission has evidence that financing companies belonging to the manufacturers, so-called captive banks, exchanged sensitive information on leasing rates and thus fixed prices,” the body said in a statement on Tuesday.

The firms discussed interest rates, conditions, commissions paid and other information, it said.

Automobile leasing makes for more than one-third of the 23.2 billion Swiss franc ($25.99 billion) leasing market, according to a study compiled by Swiss bank Credit Suisse.

$1 = 0.8925 Swiss Francs Reporting By Katharina Bart, editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.