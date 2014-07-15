Swiss watchdog probes car leasing firms for alleged price-fixing

ZURICH, July 15 (Reuters) - Switzerland’s antitrust regulator said it had searched the offices of various car leasing firms on suspicion of price-fixing.

“The Competition Commission has evidence that financing companies belonging to the manufacturers, so-called captive banks, exchanged sensitive information on leasing rates and thus fixed prices,” the body said in a statement on Tuesday.

The firms discussed interest rates, conditions, commissions paid and other information, it said.

Automobile leasing makes for more than one-third of the 23.2 billion Swiss franc ($25.99 billion) leasing market, according to a study compiled by Swiss bank Credit Suisse.