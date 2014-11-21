UPDATE 1-SNB says will buy Swiss franc at 1.20 per euro to defend cap

(Adds detail, quotes)

By Katharina Bart

RUESCHLIKON, Switzerland, Nov 21 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank is prepared to buy euros for francs when the exchange rate hits 1.20, a board member said on Friday, but the bank was silent about whether it has already been forced to do so to protect its cap on the safe-haven currency.

The Swiss franc is hovering close to the 1.20 per euro limit imposed by the Swiss central bank in 2011, when the currency’s strength squeezed exporters and threatened deflation.

The franc slipped to a nine-day low against the euro on Friday, with dealers citing market talk that the SNB may be intervening to weaken the currency. A spokesman for the SNB declined to comment.

“What we have to ensure is that in all foreign exchange markets - from Sunday night in Sydney to Saturday evening in New York - we will and must be ready to buy euros when 1.20 is hit,” SNB board member Fritz Zurbruegg told a business audience in Rueschlikon, Switzerland earlier on Friday, before the franc fell.

“That means when you decide to offload a larger volume of euros and buy francs, we’ll be buying on the other side to ensure you get a price above 1.20,” he said.

The SNB has previously cited September 2012 as the last time it intervened to defend the cap, but the bank has become more guarded about commenting on interventions, past or otherwise, as the franc has climbed in recent weeks.

“Despite heavy EUR selling pressures, the EUR/CHF spike to week highs hints at an ongoing SNB activity to defend the 1.20 floor,” said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, an analyst at Swissquote.

Zurbruegg, who also declined to comment on interventions, reaffirmed the bank’s commitment to the limit, citing an increased risk of deflation.

“It’s clear that the minimum exchange rate of 1.20 is absolutely central to prevent an unwanted tightening of monetary policy conditions,” Zurbruegg said.

It will remain in place for as long as necessary, he said.

The franc hit a 26-month high this week ahead of a Nov. 30 referendum on the issue of gold reserves that the SNB says, if passed, would impede its ability to conduct monetary policy. (Additional reporting by Anirban Nag in London, writing by Alice Baghdjian Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)