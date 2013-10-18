FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
One million fake anti-anxiety pills seized at Zurich airport
October 18, 2013 / 2:48 PM / 4 years ago

One million fake anti-anxiety pills seized at Zurich airport

ZURICH, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Swiss customs authorities have seized one million fake pills resembling Pfizer’s anti-anxiety medicine Xanax at Zurich airport, they said on Friday.

Four crates of pills were intercepted en route from China to Egypt in the largest seizure of fake pills at the airport, a customs official told Reuters.

Laboratory tests showed they contained no active ingredients. Experts at the Swissmedic health authority said it was impossible to tell they were fakes at first glance.

In developing countries, the World Health Organisation has estimated that more than 10 percent of medicine may be fake or substandard.

