FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SNB's Jordan says franc cap still indispensable
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 20, 2013 / 11:01 PM / 4 years ago

SNB's Jordan says franc cap still indispensable

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 20 (Reuters) - The risk of a resurgence in the global financial crisis means that the Swiss National Bank’s exchange rate cap is still essential, SNB chairman Thomas Jordan said on Saturday.

Speaking after meetings of the International Monetary Fund, Jordan said Switzerland’s determination to cap the franc at 1.20 per euro had wide backing from other countries.

“‘Adjustment fatigue’ could lead to a resurgence of the crisis and one must add that this would have an impact on Switzerland,” he said.

“In such an uncertain environment, the minimum exchange rate policy of the central bank remains indispensable,” Jordan said, adding that the franc was still “very high.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.