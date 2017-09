MILAN, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Switzerland expects in the future to sign a deal with Germany to automatically exchange tax information, Swiss Finance Minister Eveline Widmer-Schlumpf said on Monday, after the signing of a tax agreement with Italy.

“In the medium term we will sign a deal on automatic tax information sharing with Germany,” Widmer-Schlumpf said during a press conference in Milan. (Reporting by Francesca Landini; writing by Agnieszka Flak)