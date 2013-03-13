FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bomb scare halts train traffic between Switzerland and Italy
March 13, 2013 / 3:51 PM / 5 years ago

Bomb scare halts train traffic between Switzerland and Italy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH/MILAN, March 13 (Reuters) - Rail traffic through the Alps between Switzerland and Italy was halted on Wednesday after an anonymous caller said there was a bomb on a freight train, Swiss police said.

The Simplon tunnel was closed at around 11:30 a.m. (1030 GMT) as police dog handlers searched for explosives. The police said the tunnel might reopen on Wednesday evening.

A spokesman for Swiss Rail said buses were taking passengers to the Italian border city of Domodossola. (Reporting By Martin de Sa‘Pinto and Danilo Masoni; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

