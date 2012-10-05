FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy, Switzerland committed for tax deal by spring 2013
October 5, 2012 / 11:06 AM / 5 years ago

Italy, Switzerland committed for tax deal by spring 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Italy and Switzerland are committed to reach an agreement on a taxation deal needed to replenish Rome’s depleted coffers before the Italian elections due in spring 2013, the Swiss ambassador in Italy told Reuters on Friday.

“There is a common will to finalise talks before the current government term ends,” Ambassador Bernardino Regazzoni said on the sidelines of an event in Milan.

Italian and Swiss officials met on Sept. 24 in Berne to discuss a tax deal which could include the revision of the double taxation agreement and the taxation of cross-border workers. (Reporting by Elvira Pollina)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
