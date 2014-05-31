FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SNB's Jordan: ECB move won't affect FX cap-Nikkei
Sections
Featured
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
North Korea
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
Energy & Environment
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 31, 2014 / 2:20 AM / 3 years ago

SNB's Jordan: ECB move won't affect FX cap-Nikkei

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, May 31 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank is unwavering in its stance of defending its currency cap against the euro, the bank’s chairman Thomas Jordan said, suggesting that any further monetary easing by the European Central Bank would not force it to alter the policy.

In an interview with the Nikkei business daily on Saturday, Jordan also said central banks must be vigilant against recent global declines in long-term interest rates, saying that prolonged low yields could sow the seeds of a future bubble.

The SNB put a cap of 1.20 per euro on the soaring franc in 2011 to help stave off the threat of deflation, and had to intervene heavily in 2012 as the euro zone crisis flared.

Markets are focusing on whether the SNB may review that policy if the European Central Bank, as widely expected, expands monetary stimulus next week and triggers a spike in the franc against the euro.

Jordan, who conducted the interview on Friday during his visit to Tokyo, said the SNB would maintain an “appropriate” monetary policy independently from policy changes of other central banks. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.