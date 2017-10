FRANKFURT, Aug 27 (Reuters) - The 365 MW nuclear reactor block number 2 at Switzerland’s Beznau power station will close on August 28 for annual maintenance scheduled to take just under two weeks, operator Axpo said in a statement on Monday.

The adjacent Beznau 1 of the same size finished its maintenance on July 12. (Reporting by Vera Eckert; editing by James Jukwey)