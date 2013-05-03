FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss reactor Goesgen to shut May 4 for maintenance
May 3, 2013

Swiss reactor Goesgen to shut May 4 for maintenance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 3 (Reuters) - Switzerland’s Goesgen nuclear reactor is due to go offline on May 4 for an annual maintenance period estimated to take about two months to complete, the operating company said in a press release published on the internet on Friday.

The lead operator of the 970 megawatts (MW) reactor is utility Alpiq.

The comprehensive work programme is aimed at increasing power capacity by 30 MW, the statement said.

Power traders need to factor in plant outages to gauge supply and demand in the European wholesale market. (Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Marilyn Gerlach)

