April 1, 2014 / 10:01 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 2-Swiss nuclear plant outages

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Operators Leibstadt, Goesgen reply, completing 2014 list)
    FRANKFURT, April 1 (Reuters) - The following table lists
maintenance outages and unscheduled stoppages at Swiss nuclear
power plants.
   Maintenance usually takes place in the spring and summer.
   Ownership of the plants is detailed under (1,2,3...)

   New entries are marked ***
    
CURRENT OUTAGES
PLANT            MW     TIME PERIOD               LEAD OPERATOR
Beznau 1         365    April 1 for ca. 2 weeks   Axpo (2)
    
PLANNED SCHEDULED OUTAGES IN 2014
Beznau 2         354    Aug 12 - 24               Axpo (1)
Muehleberg       355    Aug 4 - Sep 6             BKW-FMB (4)
Leibstadt      1,145    late summer               Alpiq (3)***
Goesgen          970    Jun 8 - Jul 5             Alpiq (2)***
    
COMPLETED OUTAGES IN 2014
None
                
COMPLETED OUTAGES IN 2013
Leibstadt      1,145    Sept 2 - 27               Alpiq (3)
Beznau 2         365    Aug 16 - Sept 18          Axpo (1)
Muehleberg       355    Aug 10 - Sept 6           BKW-FMB (4)
Goesgen          970    Aug 8 - 23                Alpiq (2)
Goesgen          970    May 4 - July 23           Alpiq (2)
Beznau 1         365    May 28 - June 9           Axpo (1)
Muehleberg       355    May 24 - May 26           BKW-FMB (4)
Muehleberg       355    Jan 19-22                 BKW-FMB (4)
    
    ....................................................
    
  
    1) Axpo AG (formlery NOK) is part of the Axpo Holding which
is 100% in public hands and also consists of
Centralschweizerische Kraftwerke AG (CKW) and EGL AG.
    2) Alpiq (40%), Axpo (25%), Zurich city (15%), CKW (12.5%),
Energie Wasser Bern (ewb) (7.5%)
    3) Alpiq AG (27.4%), Alpiq Suisse SA (5%), Axpo AG (22.8%),
EGL AG (16.3%), CKW (13.6%), BKW FMB Beteiligungen AG (9.5%),
AEW Energie AG (5.4%)
    4) Canton Berne (52.54%), E AG (10%),E.ON Energie (7.03%),
BKW FMB (9.99%), others (20.44%)

 (Reporting by Vera Eckert)

