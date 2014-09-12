FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swiss nuclear plant outages
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
September 12, 2014 / 9:57 AM / 3 years ago

Swiss nuclear plant outages

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Leibstadt back on-line, this ends maintenance season)
    FRANKFURT, Sept 12 (Reuters) - The following table lists
maintenance outages and unscheduled stoppages at Swiss nuclear
power plants.
   Maintenance usually takes place in the spring and summer.
   Ownership of the plants is detailed under (1,2,3...)

   New entries are marked ***
    
PLANT            MW     TIME PERIOD               LEAD OPERATOR
        
COMPLETED OUTAGES IN 2014
Leibstadt      1,145    Aug 11 - Sep 12           Alpiq (3)***
Muehleberg       355    Aug 10 - Sept 8           BKW-FMB (4) 
Beznau 2         365    Aug 11 - 25               Axpo (1)
Goesgen          970    Jun 8 - July 8            Alpiq (2)
Beznau 1         365    Apr 1 - 14                Axpo (2)
        
UNSCHEDULED OUTAGES IN 2014
Leibstadt      1,145    July 5 08:29-17:30       Alpiq (3)
Beznau 1         365    Jun 16 - July 1           Axpo (2)
Beznau 1         365    Jun 4-5                   Axpo (2)
    
                
COMPLETED OUTAGES IN 2013
Leibstadt      1,145    Sept 2 - 27               Alpiq (3)
Beznau 2         365    Aug 16 - Sept 18          Axpo (1)
Muehleberg       355    Aug 10 - Sept 6           BKW-FMB (4)
Goesgen          970    Aug 8 - 23                Alpiq (2)
Goesgen          970    May 4 - July 23           Alpiq (2)
Beznau 1         365    May 28 - June 9           Axpo (1)
Muehleberg       355    May 24 - May 26           BKW-FMB (4)
Muehleberg       355    Jan 19-22                 BKW-FMB (4)
    
    ....................................................
    
  
    1) Axpo AG (formlery NOK) is part of the Axpo Holding which
is 100% in public hands and also consists of
Centralschweizerische Kraftwerke AG (CKW) and EGL AG.
    2) Alpiq (40%), Axpo (25%), Zurich city (15%), CKW (12.5%),
Energie Wasser Bern (ewb) (7.5%)
    3) Alpiq AG (27.4%), Alpiq Suisse SA (5%), Axpo AG (22.8%),
EGL AG (16.3%), CKW (13.6%), BKW FMB Beteiligungen AG (9.5%),
AEW Energie AG (5.4%)
    4) Canton Berne (52.54%), E AG (10%),E.ON Energie (7.03%),
BKW FMB (9.99%), others (20.44%)

 (Reporting by Vera Eckert)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.