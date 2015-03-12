FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swiss nuclear plant outages
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 22 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 22 on packed London commuter train
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
March 12, 2015 / 3:10 PM / 3 years ago

Swiss nuclear plant outages

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Beznau 1 to close from March 13 for 4 months)
    FRANKFURT, March 12 (Reuters) - The following table lists
maintenance outages and unscheduled stoppages at Swiss nuclear
power plants.
   Maintenance usually takes place in the spring and summer.
   Ownership of the plants is detailed under (1,2,3...)

   New entries are marked ***
    
PLANT            MW     TIME PERIOD               LEAD OPERATOR
    
OUTAGES PLANNED LATER IN 2015
Beznau 1        365     Mar 13-Jul 9              Axpo (1)***
Beznau 2        365     From Aug for a stillstand similar to
                        that at Beznau 2          Axpo (1)***
      
PAST OUTAGES IN 2015
Leibstadt     1,145     Jan 21-22                 Alpiq (3)
        
COMPLETED OUTAGES IN 2014
Leibstadt      1,145    Aug 11 - Sep 12           Alpiq (3)
Muehleberg       355    Aug 10 - Sept 8           BKW-FMB (4) 
Beznau 2         365    Aug 11 - 25               Axpo (1)
Goesgen          970    Jun 8 - July 8            Alpiq (2)
Beznau 1         365    Apr 1 - 14                Axpo (2)
        
UNSCHEDULED OUTAGES IN 2014
Leibstadt      1,145    July 5 08:29-17:30       Alpiq (3)
Beznau 1         365    Jun 16 - July 1           Axpo (2)
Beznau 1         365    Jun 4-5                   Axpo (2)
    
      ....................................................
    
  
    1) Axpo AG (formlery NOK) is part of the Axpo Holding which
is 100% in public hands and also consists of
Centralschweizerische Kraftwerke AG (CKW) and EGL AG.
    2) Alpiq (40%), Axpo (25%), Zurich city (15%), CKW (12.5%),
Energie Wasser Bern (ewb) (7.5%)
    3) Alpiq AG (27.4%), Alpiq Suisse SA (5%), Axpo AG (22.8%),
EGL AG (16.3%), CKW (13.6%), BKW FMB Beteiligungen AG (9.5%),
AEW Energie AG (5.4%)
    4) Canton Berne (52.54%), E AG (10%),E.ON Energie (7.03%),
BKW FMB (9.99%), others (20.44%)

 (Reporting by Vera Eckert)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.