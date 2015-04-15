FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss nuclear plant outages
#Switzerland Market Report
April 15, 2015 / 7:06 AM / 2 years ago

Swiss nuclear plant outages

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(New: date for Muehleberg)
    FRANKFURT, April 15 (Reuters) - The following table lists
maintenance outages and unscheduled stoppages at Swiss nuclear
power plants.
   Maintenance usually takes place in the spring and summer.
   Ownership of the plants is detailed under (1,2,3...)

   New entries are marked ***
    
PLANT            MW     TIME PERIOD               LEAD OPERATOR
    
CURRENT OUTAGES
Beznau 1        365     Mar 13-Jul 9              Axpo (1)

OUTAGES PLANNED LATER IN 2015
Beznau 2        365     Standstill from Aug., similar in length
                        to that at Beznau 1       Axpo (1)
Muehleberg      355     Aug 3-Sep 2               BKW-FMB (4)***
Goesgen         970     Early Jun through early Jul Alpiq (2)
Leibstadt     1,145     ?                         Alpiq (3)
      
PAST OUTAGES IN 2015
Leibstadt     1,145     Apr 4-7                   Alpiq (3)
Leibstadt     1,145     Jan 21-22                 Alpiq (3)
        
COMPLETED MAINTENANCE OUTAGES IN 2014
Leibstadt      1,145    Aug 11 - Sep 12           Alpiq (3)
Muehleberg       355    Aug 10 - Sept 8           BKW-FMB (4) 
Beznau 2         365    Aug 11 - 25               Axpo (1)
Goesgen          970    Jun 8 - July 8            Alpiq (2)
Beznau 1         365    Apr 1 - 14                Axpo (2)
        
UNSCHEDULED OUTAGES IN 2014
Leibstadt      1,145    July 5 08:29-17:30       Alpiq (3)
Beznau 1         365    Jun 16 - July 1           Axpo (2)
Beznau 1         365    Jun 4-5                   Axpo (2)
    
      ....................................................
    
  
    1) Axpo AG (formlery NOK) is part of the Axpo Holding which
is 100% in public hands and also consists of
Centralschweizerische Kraftwerke AG (CKW) and EGL AG.
    2) Alpiq (40%), Axpo (25%), Zurich city (15%), CKW (12.5%),
Energie Wasser Bern (ewb) (7.5%)
    3) Alpiq AG (27.4%), Alpiq Suisse SA (5%), Axpo AG (22.8%),
EGL AG (16.3%), CKW (13.6%), BKW FMB Beteiligungen AG (9.5%),
AEW Energie AG (5.4%)
    4) Canton Berne (52.54%), EAG (10%),E.ON Energie (7.03%),
BKW FMB (9.99%), others (20.44%)

 (Reporting by Vera Eckert)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
