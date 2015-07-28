FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss nuclear plant outages
#Switzerland Market Report
July 28, 2015 / 8:51 AM / 2 years ago

Swiss nuclear plant outages

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 28 (Reuters) - The following table lists
maintenance outages and unscheduled stoppages at Swiss nuclear
power plants.
   Maintenance usually takes place in the spring and summer.
   Ownership of the plants is detailed under (1,2,3...)
   New entries are marked ***

   
PLANT            MW     TIME PERIOD               LEAD OPERATOR
    
CURRENT OUTAGES
Beznau 1        365     Mar 13 - end-October?     Axpo (1)

OUTAGES PLANNED LATER IN 2015
Beznau 2        365     mid-Aug                   Axpo (1)
Muehleberg      355     Aug 3-Sep 2               BKW-FMB (4)
Leibstadt     1,245     Aug 10-Sep 14             Alpiq (3)
      
PAST OUTAGES IN 2015
Muehleberg      355     Jul 6, several hours      BKW-FMB (4)
Goesgen         970     Jul 14                    Alpiq (2)
Goesgen         970     Jun 6-Jul 6               Alpiq (2)
Leibstadt     1,245     Apr 4-7                   Alpiq (3)
Leibstadt     1,245     Jan 21-22                 Alpiq (3)
        
OUTAGES PLANNED BEYOND 2015
2016
Leibstadt     1,245     Aug 3-28                  Alpiq (3)
2017
Leibstadt     1,245     Jul 24-Sep 27             Alpiq (3)
      ....................................................
    
  
    1) Axpo AG (formlery NOK) is part of the Axpo Holding which
is 100% in public hands and also consists of
Centralschweizerische Kraftwerke AG (CKW) and EGL AG.
    2) Alpiq (40%), Axpo (25%), Zurich city (15%), CKW (12.5%),
Energie Wasser Bern (ewb) (7.5%)
    3) Alpiq AG (27.4%), Alpiq Suisse SA (5%), Axpo AG (22.8%),
EGL AG (16.3%), CKW (13.6%), BKW FMB Beteiligungen AG (9.5%),
AEW Energie AG (5.4%)
    4) Canton Berne (52.54%), EAG (10%),E.ON Energie (7.03%),
BKW FMB (9.99%), others (20.44%)

 (Reporting by Vera Eckert)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
