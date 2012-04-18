FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Swiss nuclear plant outages
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
April 18, 2012 / 1:56 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Swiss nuclear plant outages

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Adds no info offer from Axpo for Beznau, completes planning)	
    FRANKFURT, April 18 (Reuters) - The following table lists
planned maintenance outages and unscheduled stoppages at Swiss
nuclear power plants.	
   Maintenance usually takes place in the summer months and
operators at two plants have given tentative dates beforehand.
But operators of the Beznau and Leibstadt reactor blocks said
they will not issue information ahead of plant closures.	
   Ownership of the plants is detailed under (1,2,3...)	
	
    New entries are marked ***	
    
CURRENT OUTAGES	
PLANT            MW     TIME PERIOD               LEAD OPERATOR	
None	
    	
PLANNED OUTAGES IN 2012	
Goesgen          970    Early June for 3 weeks       Alpiq (2)	
Muehleberg       355    1st half Aug - 1st half Sept BKW-FMB(4)	
Leibstadt      1,145    no advance information       Alpiq (3)	
Beznau 1         365    no advance information       Axpo (1)	
Beznau 2         365    no advance information       Axpo (1)	
            	
PREVIOUS OUTAGES IN 2012	
Beznau 2         365    March 23-April 15            Axpo (1)	
Muehleberg       355    Feb 8                        BKW-FMB(4)	
    	
OUTAGES IN 2011	
Beznau 2         365    Aug 12 - Oct 1               Axpo (1)	
Muehleberg       355    Jun 30-Sept 24/25            BKW-FMB(4)	
Leibstadt      1,145    Aug 3 - 30                   Alpiq(3)	
Goesgen          970    Jun 4 - Jul 30               Alpiq(2)	
Beznau 1         365    Jun 7 - 20                   Axpo (1)	
    	
	
    1) Axpo AG (formlery NOK) is part of the Axpo Holding which
is 100% in public hands and also consists of
Centralschweizerische Kraftwerke AG (CKW) and EGL AG.	
    2) Alpiq (40%), Axpo (25%), Zurich city (15%), CKW (12.5%),
Energie Wasser Bern (ewb) (7.5%)	
    3) Alpiq AG (27.4%), Alpiq Suisse SA (5%), Axpo AG (22.8%),
EGL AG (16.3%), CKW (13.6%), BKW FMB Beteiligungen AG (9.5%),
AEW Energie AG (5.4%)	
    4) Canton Berne (52.54%), E AG (10%),E.ON Energie (7.03%),
BKW FMB (9.99%), others (20.44%)  	
     Keywords: SWITZERLAND NUCLEAR/TABLE	
	
 (Reporting by Vera Eckert)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.