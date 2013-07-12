FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss nuclear plant outages
#Switzerland Market Report
July 12, 2013 / 11:51 AM / 4 years ago

Swiss nuclear plant outages

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Goesgen restart probably in two weeks, fault identified, being
repaired)
    FRANKFURT, July 12 (Reuters) - The following table lists
maintenance outages and unscheduled stoppages at Swiss nuclear
power plants.
   Maintenance usually takes place in the summer.
   Ownership of the plants is detailed under (1,2,3...)

   New entries are marked ***
    
CURRENT OUTAGES
PLANT            MW     TIME PERIOD               LEAD OPERATOR
Goesgen          970 May 4 - restart due within 2 wks (2)***
                 Alpiq says cause of generator fault identified 
                 + tackled after aborted restart in 1st July wk
    
MORE PLANNED SCHEDULED OUTAGES IN 2013
Beznau 2         365    Aug 16 - mid-Sept         Axpo (1)
Muehleberg       355    Aug 10 - Sept 5           BKW-FMB (4)
Leibstadt      1,145    no information in advance Alpiq (3)
                
COMPLETED OUTAGES IN 2013 TO DATE
Beznau 1         365    May 28 - June 9           Axpo (1)
Muehleberg       355    May 24 - May 26           BKW-FMB (4)
Muehleberg       355    Jan 19-22                 BKW-FMB (4)
    
    ....................................................
    
OUTAGES IN 2012
Beznau 2         365    Nov 21 - 22               Axpo (1)   
Leibstadt      1,145    Aug 6 - Oct 30            Alpiq (3)
Beznau 2         365    Aug 28 - Sept 17          Axpo (1)
Muehleberg       355    Aug 5- 4 weeks + few days BKW-FMB(4)
Goesgen          970    July 9 - 12 at 50%        Alpiq (2)
Beznau 1         365    May 15 -  July 12         Axpo (1)
Goesgen          970    June 30/July 1 5 1/2 hrs  Alpiq (2)
Goesgen          970    June 2-June 22            Alpiq (2)
Beznau 2         365    March 23-April 15         Axpo (1)
Muehleberg       355    Feb 8                     BKW-FMB(4)
    
    1) Axpo AG (formlery NOK) is part of the Axpo Holding which
is 100% in public hands and also consists of
Centralschweizerische Kraftwerke AG (CKW) and EGL AG.
    2) Alpiq (40%), Axpo (25%), Zurich city (15%), CKW (12.5%),
Energie Wasser Bern (ewb) (7.5%)
    3) Alpiq AG (27.4%), Alpiq Suisse SA (5%), Axpo AG (22.8%),
EGL AG (16.3%), CKW (13.6%), BKW FMB Beteiligungen AG (9.5%),
AEW Energie AG (5.4%)
    4) Canton Berne (52.54%), E AG (10%),E.ON Energie (7.03%),
BKW FMB (9.99%), others (20.44%)
    
    Keywords: SWITZERLAND NUCLEAR/TABLE

 (Reporting by Vera Eckert)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
