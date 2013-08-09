FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Switzerland Market Report
August 9, 2013 / 7:56 AM / 4 years ago

Swiss nuclear plant outages

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Goesgen offline for at least one week since Aug 8, Muehleberg
next in line for maintenance)
    * Goesgen reached full load Aug 5 but new generator still in
test runs for several weeks
    * Some oil leak discovered Aug 8 after which generator and
plant taken offline
    * Stoppage estimated to last at least a week, according to
first assessment

    FRANKFURT, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The following table lists
maintenance outages and unscheduled stoppages at Swiss nuclear
power plants.
   Maintenance usually takes place in the summer.
   Ownership of the plants is detailed under (1,2,3...)

   New entries are marked ***
    
CURRENT OUTAGES
PLANT            MW     TIME PERIOD               LEAD OPERATOR
Goesgen          970    Aug 8 - for a week?       Alpiq (2)***
    
MORE PLANNED SCHEDULED OUTAGES IN 2013
Beznau 2         365    Aug 16 - mid-Sept         Axpo (1)
Muehleberg       355    Aug 10 - Sept 5           BKW-FMB (4)***
Leibstadt      1,145    no information in advance Alpiq (3)
                
COMPLETED OUTAGES IN 2013 TO DATE
Goesgen          970    May 4 - July 23           Alpiq (2)
Beznau 1         365    May 28 - June 9           Axpo (1)
Muehleberg       355    May 24 - May 26           BKW-FMB (4)
Muehleberg       355    Jan 19-22                 BKW-FMB (4)
    
    ....................................................
    
OUTAGES IN 2012
Beznau 2         365    Nov 21 - 22               Axpo (1)   
Leibstadt      1,145    Aug 6 - Oct 30            Alpiq (3)
Beznau 2         365    Aug 28 - Sept 17          Axpo (1)
Muehleberg       355    Aug 5- 4 weeks + few days BKW-FMB(4)
Goesgen          970    July 9 - 12 at 50%        Alpiq (2)
Beznau 1         365    May 15 -  July 12         Axpo (1)
Goesgen          970    June 30/July 1 5 1/2 hrs  Alpiq (2)
Goesgen          970    June 2-June 22            Alpiq (2)
Beznau 2         365    March 23-April 15         Axpo (1)
Muehleberg       355    Feb 8                     BKW-FMB(4)
    
    1) Axpo AG (formlery NOK) is part of the Axpo Holding which
is 100% in public hands and also consists of
Centralschweizerische Kraftwerke AG (CKW) and EGL AG.
    2) Alpiq (40%), Axpo (25%), Zurich city (15%), CKW (12.5%),
Energie Wasser Bern (ewb) (7.5%)
    3) Alpiq AG (27.4%), Alpiq Suisse SA (5%), Axpo AG (22.8%),
EGL AG (16.3%), CKW (13.6%), BKW FMB Beteiligungen AG (9.5%),
AEW Energie AG (5.4%)
    4) Canton Berne (52.54%), E AG (10%),E.ON Energie (7.03%),
BKW FMB (9.99%), others (20.44%)
    
    Keywords: SWITZERLAND NUCLEAR/TABLE

 (Reporting by Vera Eckert)

