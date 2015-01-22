FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss nuclear plant outages
#Switzerland Market Report
January 22, 2015 / 8:20 AM / 3 years ago

Swiss nuclear plant outages

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Leibstadt says back online early on Thursday)
    FRANKFURT, Jan 22 (Reuters) - The following table lists
maintenance outages and unscheduled stoppages at Swiss nuclear
power plants.
   Maintenance usually takes place in the spring and summer.
   Ownership of the plants is detailed under (1,2,3...)

   New entries are marked ***
    
PLANT            MW     TIME PERIOD               LEAD OPERATOR
OUTAGES IN 2015
Leibstadt     1,145     Jan 21-22                 Alpiq (3)***
        
COMPLETED OUTAGES IN 2014
Leibstadt      1,145    Aug 11 - Sep 12           Alpiq (3)
Muehleberg       355    Aug 10 - Sept 8           BKW-FMB (4) 
Beznau 2         365    Aug 11 - 25               Axpo (1)
Goesgen          970    Jun 8 - July 8            Alpiq (2)
Beznau 1         365    Apr 1 - 14                Axpo (2)
        
UNSCHEDULED OUTAGES IN 2014
Leibstadt      1,145    July 5 08:29-17:30       Alpiq (3)
Beznau 1         365    Jun 16 - July 1           Axpo (2)
Beznau 1         365    Jun 4-5                   Axpo (2)
    
                
COMPLETED OUTAGES IN 2013
Leibstadt      1,145    Sept 2 - 27               Alpiq (3)
Beznau 2         365    Aug 16 - Sept 18          Axpo (1)
Muehleberg       355    Aug 10 - Sept 6           BKW-FMB (4)
Goesgen          970    Aug 8 - 23                Alpiq (2)
Goesgen          970    May 4 - July 23           Alpiq (2)
Beznau 1         365    May 28 - June 9           Axpo (1)
Muehleberg       355    May 24 - May 26           BKW-FMB (4)
Muehleberg       355    Jan 19-22                 BKW-FMB (4)
    
    ....................................................
    
  
    1) Axpo AG (formlery NOK) is part of the Axpo Holding which
is 100% in public hands and also consists of
Centralschweizerische Kraftwerke AG (CKW) and EGL AG.
    2) Alpiq (40%), Axpo (25%), Zurich city (15%), CKW (12.5%),
Energie Wasser Bern (ewb) (7.5%)
    3) Alpiq AG (27.4%), Alpiq Suisse SA (5%), Axpo AG (22.8%),
EGL AG (16.3%), CKW (13.6%), BKW FMB Beteiligungen AG (9.5%),
AEW Energie AG (5.4%)
    4) Canton Berne (52.54%), E AG (10%),E.ON Energie (7.03%),
BKW FMB (9.99%), others (20.44%)

 (Reporting by Vera Eckert)

