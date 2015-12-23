FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss nuclear plant outages
#Switzerland Market Report
December 23, 2015 / 12:12 PM / 2 years ago

Swiss nuclear plant outages

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Axpo says Beznau 2 back on-line Dec. 23)
    FRANKFURT, Dec 23 (Reuters) - The following table lists
maintenance outages and unscheduled stoppages at Swiss nuclear
power plants.
   Maintenance usually takes place in the spring and summer.
   Ownership of the plants is detailed under (1,2,3...)
   New entries are marked ***

   
PLANT            MW     TIME PERIOD               LEAD OPERATOR
    
CURRENT OUTAGES
Beznau 1        365     Mar 13 - not before end-July 2016 
                                                  Axpo (1)

FURTHER OUTAGES PLANNED LATER IN 2015
None
      
PAST OUTAGES IN 2015
Beznau 2        365     Aug 14-Dec 23             Axpo (1)***
Leibstadt     1,245     Oct 17 - Nov 2            Alpiq (3)
Leibstadt     1,245     Sep 27-29                 Alpiq (3)
Leibstadt     1,245     Aug 10-Sept 17            Alpiq (3)
Muehleberg      355     Aug 3-Sep 5               BKW-FMB (4)
Muehleberg      355     Jul 6, several hours      BKW-FMB (4)
Goesgen         970     Jul 14                    Alpiq (2)
Goesgen         970     Jun 6-Jul 6               Alpiq (2)
Leibstadt     1,245     Apr 4-7                   Alpiq (3)
Leibstadt     1,245     Jan 21-22                 Alpiq (3)
        
OUTAGES PLANNED FOR 2016/2017
2016
Leibstadt     1,245     Aug 3-28                  Alpiq (3)
2017
Leibstadt     1,245     Jul 24-Sep 27             Alpiq (3)
      ....................................................
    
  
    1) Axpo AG (formlery NOK) is part of the Axpo Holding which
is 100% in public hands and also consists of
Centralschweizerische Kraftwerke AG (CKW) and EGL AG.
    2) Alpiq (40%), Axpo (25%), Zurich city (15%), CKW (12.5%),
Energie Wasser Bern (ewb) (7.5%)
    3) Alpiq AG (27.4%), Alpiq Suisse SA (5%), Axpo AG (22.8%),
EGL AG (16.3%), CKW (13.6%), BKW FMB Beteiligungen AG (9.5%),
AEW Energie AG (5.4%)
    4) Canton Berne (52.54%), EAG (10%),E.ON Energie (7.03%),
BKW FMB (9.99%), others (20.44%)

 (Reporting by Vera Eckert and Christoph Steitz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
