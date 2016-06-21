Swiss nuclear plant outages

(Goesgen due back few days later on June 27, Beznau 2 outage delayed to August (from formerly June 21 start), Muehleberg 2016 outage seen a few days longer) FRANKFURT, June 21 (Reuters) - The following table lists maintenance outages and unscheduled stoppages at Swiss nuclear power plants. Maintenance usually takes place in the spring and summer. Ownership of the plants is detailed under (1,2,3...) PLANT MW TIME PERIOD LEAD OPERATOR CURRENT OUTAGES Beznau 1 365 Mar 13, 2015 - end of 2016 Axpo (1) Goesgen 970 Jun 4-27 Alpiq (3)*** FURTHER OUTAGES PLANNED IN 2016 2016 Leibstadt 1,245 Aug 2-27 Alpiq (3) Beznau 2 365 Aug 5-17 Axpo (1)*** Muehleberg 355 Aug 14-Sep 8 BKW-FMB (4)*** ............................................................... OUTAGES IN 2015 Beznau 2 365 Aug 14-Dec 23 Axpo (1) Leibstadt 1,245 Oct 17 - Nov 2 Alpiq (3) Leibstadt 1,245 Sep 27-29 Alpiq (3) Leibstadt 1,245 Aug 10-Sept 17 Alpiq (3) Muehleberg 355 Aug 3-Sep 5 BKW-FMB (4) Muehleberg 355 Jul 6, several hours BKW-FMB (4) Goesgen 970 Jul 14 Alpiq (2) Goesgen 970 Jun 6-Jul 6 Alpiq (2) Leibstadt 1,245 Apr 4-7 Alpiq (3) Leibstadt 1,245 Jan 21-22 Alpiq (3) .............................................................. OUTAGES PLANNED FOR 2017 2017 Leibstadt 1,245 Jul 31-Sep 19 Alpiq (3) Beznau 2 365 Jun 9-Jul 7 Axpo (1) Beznau 1 365 May 2-14 Axpo (1) Goesgen 970 Jun 4-26 Alpiq (3) Muehleberg 355 Jul 23-Sep 10 BKW-FMB (4) OUTAGES PLANNED FOR 2018 2018 Goesgen 970 Jun 4-26 Alpiq (3) Leibstadt 1,245 Jul 31-Sept 19 Alpiq (3) Beznau 2 365 Jun 9-Jul 7 Axpo (1) Beznau 1 365 May 2-14 Axpo (1) Muehleberg 355 Jul 23-Sept 10 BKW-FMB (4) OUTAGES PLANNED FOR 2019 2019 Leibstadt 1,245 Jun 4-Oct 2 Alpiq (3) Beznau 1 365 Apr 30-May 12 Axpo (1) Beznau 2 365 Jun 7-Jul 8 Axpo (3) .................................................... 1) Axpo AG (formlery NOK) is part of the Axpo Holding which is 100% in public hands and also consists of Centralschweizerische Kraftwerke AG (CKW) and EGL AG. 2) Alpiq (40%), Axpo (25%), Zurich city (15%), CKW (12.5%), Energie Wasser Bern (ewb) (7.5%) 3) KKL is the operator, of which Alpiq AG (27.4%), Alpiq Suisse SA (5%), Axpo AG (22.8%), EGL AG (16.3%), CKW (13.6%), BKW FMB Beteiligungen AG (9.5%), AEW Energie AG (5.4%) 4) Canton Berne (52.54%), EAG (10%),E.ON Energie (7.03%), BKW FMB (9.99%), others (20.44%) (Reporting by Vera Eckert)