9 months ago
Swiss nuclear plant outages
#Switzerland Market Report
November 16, 2016 / 11:15 AM / 9 months ago

Swiss nuclear plant outages

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Axpo in update on Beznau 1 says safety authorities monitoring
under current time schedule)
    FRANKFURT, Nov 16 (Reuters) - The following table lists
maintenance outages and unscheduled stoppages at Swiss nuclear
power plants.

Maintenance usually takes place in the spring and summer.

Ownership of the plants is detailed under (1,2,3...)


PLANT            MW     TIME PERIOD               LEAD OPERATOR

CURRENT OUTAGES

Beznau 1        365     Mar 13, 2015 - Dec 28, 2016
                                                  Axpo (1)
Leibstadt     1,245     Aug 2-Feb 2017            Alpiq (3)

LOAD REDUCTIONS
Muehleberg      355     Sep 20, by 184 MW between 0730-1200
                                                  BKW-FMB (4)
    
FURTHER OUTAGES PLANNED IN 2016
2016
None
    
COMPLETED OUTAGES IN 2016
Muehleberg      355     Aug 14-Sep 10             BKW-FMB (4)
Beznau 2        365     Aug 5-18                  Axpo (1)
Goesgen         970     Jun 4-26                  Alpiq (3)
...............................................................
OUTAGES PLANNED FOR 2017

2017
Leibstadt     1,245     Sep 18-Nov 7              Alpiq (3)
Beznau 2        365     Aug 18-Sep 24             Axpo (1)
Beznau 1        365     May 2-14                  Axpo (1)
Goesgen         970     Jun 4-26                  Alpiq (3)
Muehleberg      355     Jul 23-Sep 10             BKW-FMB (4)
    
OUTAGES PLANNED FOR 2018
    
 2018
 Goesgen        970      Jun 4-26                 Alpiq (3)
 Leibstadt    1,245      Jul 31-Sept 19           Alpiq (3)
 Beznau 2       365      Jun 9-Jul 7              Axpo (1)
 Beznau 1       365      May 2-14                 Axpo (1)
 Muehleberg     355      Jul 23-Sept 10           BKW-FMB (4)
    
OUTAGES PLANNED FOR 2019
    
2019
 Leibstadt    1,245      Jun 4-Oct 2              Alpiq (3)
 Beznau 1       365      Apr 30-May 12            Axpo (1)
 Beznau 2       365      Jun 7-Jul 8              Axpo (3)
      ....................................................


1) Axpo AG (formlery NOK) is part of the Axpo Holding which is
100% in public hands and also consists of Centralschweizerische
Kraftwerke AG (CKW) and EGL AG.

2) Alpiq (40%), Axpo (25%), Zurich city (15%), CKW (12.5%),
Energie Wasser Bern (ewb) (7.5%)

3) KKL is the operator, of which Alpiq AG (27.4%), Alpiq Suisse
SA (5%), Axpo AG (22.8%), EGL AG (16.3%), CKW (13.6%), BKW FMB
Beteiligungen AG (9.5%), AEW Energie AG (5.4%)

4) Canton Berne (52.54%), EAG (10%),E.ON Energie (7.03%), BKW
FMB (9.99%), others (20.44%)

 (Reporting by Vera Eckert)

