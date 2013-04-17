FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Switzerland posted power export surplus in 2012
#Financials
April 17, 2013 / 8:25 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Switzerland posted power export surplus in 2012

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Resumed role of net exporter
    * Production was up 8.2 percent
    * Hydro output compensated for nuclear decline
    * Usage was up 0.6 percent

    FRANKFURT, April 17 (Reuters) - Switzerland posted a power
export surplus in 2012, reversing a big shortfall a year
earlier, due to high generation volumes at its nuclear and
hydroelectric plants and on slightly rising demand, statistics
showed on Wednesday.
    It exported 89.0 billion kilowatt hours (kWh) and imported
86.8 billion kWh, data from Swiss state energy office BFE
showed. This resulted in a surplus of 2.2 billion kWh, after a
deficit of 2.6 billion kWh in 2011. 
    Switzerland's electricity balance is closely watched by its
neighbours as European power markets are converging.
    In cold and dry years, the country absorbs power from
elsewhere, releasing more power for export in warm and rainy
years when its Alpine hydro and river-based plants work at
higher capacity.
    The country was a net importer in 2010 and 2011, and a net
exporter betweeen 2007 and 2009.
    Swiss utilities in 2012 produced 68.0 billion kWh, 8.2
percent more than a year earlier, mainly because an 18.1 percent
in hydroelectric output overrode a 4.8 percent decline in
nuclear production, the data showed.
    Hydroelectricity accounted for 58.7 percent of the power
output total and nuclear energy for 35.8 percent.
    Power consumption rose by 0.6 percent to 59.0 billion kWh.**
    BFE said that a cold first quarter in 2012 boosted usage, as
did economic and population growth all year.     
    BFE issued the following statistics in billion kWh:  
      
PRODUCTION                  2012           2011      PCT CHANGE 
 
                                                     (rounded)  
Total*                      68.0           62.9      +  8.2   
of which nuclear            24.3           25.6      -  4.8   
of which hydro              39.9           33.8      + 18.1
    

CONSUMPTION**               59.0           58.6      +  0.6   
                              
    
TRADE   
Imports                     86.8           83.3      +  4.2 
Exports                     89.0           80.7      + 10.3  
Export balance               2.2 SURPLUS    2.6 DEFICIT  

* The remainder of production consists of conventional fossil
power stations or renewable supply other than from hydro plants
** The consumption total excludes 2.4 billion kWh consumed by
engines of pumped storage hydro plants and 4.4 billion kWh of
transmission and distribution losses.

 (Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by Alison Birrane)

