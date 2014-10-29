FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss regulator bans ex-Coop Bank CEO for 3 years
October 29, 2014 / 8:46 AM / 3 years ago

Swiss regulator bans ex-Coop Bank CEO for 3 years

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Switzerland’s financial regulator FINMA said on Wednesday it had banned the former head of Coop Bank from management jobs in the finance sector for three years, after the retail bank was found to have manipulated its own shares.

FINMA has imposed 16 such bans on bankers in Switzerland since 2009 when it first introduced them. It almost never makes them public.

FINMA said Coop Bank, which has a market value of 714 million Swiss francs ($754.4 million), had manipulated the market price of its own shares between 2009 and 2013 and that former chief executive Andreas Waespi was “mainly responsible for the market manipulation”. Waespi resigned in July.

The ban has cost Waespi his job as chief executive of Aargauische Kantonalbank, a local government-backed lender, where he had been due to start next March.

In a separate statement, Aargauische KB said it would cut its ties to Waespi and that it regretted the “unexpected extent of this development”.

Coop Bank said it accepted FINMA’s measures, which include correcting organisational problems that the regulator had identified. (1 US dollar = 0.9465 Swiss franc) (Reporting By Katharina Bart; editing by Susan Thomas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
