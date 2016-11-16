FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
SNB will do what is needed to keep Swiss economy on track - vice chair
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Charlottesville shrouds Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville shrouds Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
November 16, 2016 / 9:05 AM / 9 months ago

SNB will do what is needed to keep Swiss economy on track - vice chair

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank is ready to take policy measures as and when they are necessary to keep the country's inflation and economy on track, one of the central bank's top policymakers said on Wednesday.

SNB Vice Chairman Fritz Zurbruegg said currency market interventions had become an increasingly important tool since the financial crisis and the euro zone debt crisis had pushed up the safe-haven Swiss franc.

"Since last January our monetary policy framework is based on two elements. The first is negative interest rates... and the second element, which is important to underscore, is a willingness to intervene on foreign exchange markets as necessary," Zurbruegg said at a UBS banking conference.

"We have one mandate which is to ensure price stability and we have proved in the past that we will do what is necessary to fulfill that."

Reporting by Marc Jones; editing by John Geddie

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.