July 14 (Reuters) - SWL Sustainable Wealth Lab AG : * Says FY 2013 net loss EUR 0.59 million versus 2012 net loss EUR 0.99 million * Says FY 2013 EBITDA of EUR -0.18 mln versus EUR 0.26 mln year ago * Says FY 2013 EBIT EUR -0.59 million versus 2012 EBIT EUR -1 million