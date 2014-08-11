BRIEF-China's Southwest Pharma plans asset swap with Aurora Optoelectronics

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Southwest Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

* Says plans to swap assets with Harbin Aurora Optoelectronics Technology Co Ltd worth 4.12 billion yuan (669.61 million US dollar)

* Says Chongqing Taiji Industry Group Co Ltd will no longer be controlling shareholder for the company

* Says plans to raise 1.03 billion yuan in private placement to fund Aurora’s sapphire glass production project

* Says shares to resume trading on August 12

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/Vc6IET; bit.ly/1rhEYJ3

