FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-China's Southwest Pharma plans asset swap with Aurora Optoelectronics
Sections
Featured
The garage science behind tasers
Shock Tactics
The garage science behind tasers
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 11, 2014 / 12:26 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-China's Southwest Pharma plans asset swap with Aurora Optoelectronics

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Southwest Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

* Says plans to swap assets with Harbin Aurora Optoelectronics Technology Co Ltd worth 4.12 billion yuan (669.61 million US dollar)

* Says Chongqing Taiji Industry Group Co Ltd will no longer be controlling shareholder for the company

* Says plans to raise 1.03 billion yuan in private placement to fund Aurora’s sapphire glass production project

* Says shares to resume trading on August 12

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/Vc6IET; bit.ly/1rhEYJ3

Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1528 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.