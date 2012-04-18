ON THE MOVE-Veteran UBS wealth director joins Southwest Securities

April 18 (Reuters) - Southwest Securities, the principal broker-dealer owned by Texas-based SWS Group Inc, has hired a former UBS Wealth Management Americas veteran to join its Private Client Group in Dallas.

Charles “Charlie” Eldemire joined Southwest Securities on Friday after more than two decades at UBS, where he was a managing director in Dallas. He began his career 34 years ago at the stock brokerage firm E.F. Hutton.

“We talked and I began to tell him the story about the firm here, and Charlie was at a point in his career where he wanted to do something different,” said SWS Financial Services’ chief executive and director of retail, Larry Tate, in an interview on Wednesday.

In his new role, Eldemire will serve as a regional director overseeing the Gulf Coast region for Southwest Securities’ Private Client Group. The firm’s Gulf Coast presence includes 10 offices in Texas and two in Oklahoma. Southwest Securities has two other regional directors in northern and southern California.

Eldemire will also serve as branch manager of the Private Client Group’s Park Cities location in Dallas.

SWS Group Inc is a full-service brokerage, with Southwest Securities as its principal registered broker-dealer. Southwest Securities has private client group offices in California, Nevada, Oklahoma and Texas.

In early April, the firm also said it hired a team of three advisers from the brokerage of Wells Fargo & Company.

Advisers Donald Burrows, Clint Auttonberry and Michael Agol joined Southwest Securities in the Houston area. The advisers had been with Wells for roughly a decade each and specialize in fixed income investments for institutional and individual private clients.

Tate said he expects 2012 to be a strong recruiting year for the firm, as more experienced advisers begin to search for alternatives to working at the brokerage divisions of big banks.

“A lot of people are looking to see how they want to position themselves in new models for their careers,” he said. “We have an open communications style that comes with being a regional firm.”