FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Sydbank sees 600m DKK pretax profit for 2012
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
December 18, 2012 / 2:56 PM / in 5 years

CORRECTED-Sydbank sees 600m DKK pretax profit for 2012

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to show pretax profit of 600 mln DKK is for full-year 2012, not Q4)

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Sydbank A/S : * Says for 2012 (not Q4) a pretax profit of around DKK 600 mln is expected * Says to record additional impairment charges in 2012. * Says dkk 250m of the individual solvency need was

set aside to cover the credit risk on retail client exposures * Sydbank says the bank has decided to record additional

impairment charges of around dkk 300-350m for its retail client loans * Sydbank says impairment charges are now projected to

represent around dkk 1,750m for 2012

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.