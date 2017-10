COPENHAGEN, May 2 (Reuters) - Danish banking group Sydbank three-month results to end-March (millions of Danish crowns): Q1 2012 Q1 2011 Forecast* Total core income 1,180 1,098 1,155 Impairment of loans -297 -250 -270 Pretax profit 340 175 274 * Forecasts are mean estimates from a Reuters poll of analysts.  (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom)