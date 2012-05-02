FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sydbank sees rising 2012 year loan losses
May 2, 2012 / 6:31 AM / in 5 years

Sydbank sees rising 2012 year loan losses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, May 2 (Reuters) - Danish banking group Sydbank on Wednesday said it expected an unchanged fall in 2012 losses compared with 2011 and forecast a rise in loan losses this year.

The bank forecast 2012 loan impairments of around 1.4 billion Danish crowns ($71.12 million), compared with 1.20 billion last year after first-quarter operating profits rose more than analysts’ forecasts but recorded steeper than expected loan losses.

First-quarter pretax profit rose to 340 million crowns from 175 million in the same quarter a year ago, beating an average 274 million crowns estimate in a Reuters poll. ($1 = 5.6246 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom)

