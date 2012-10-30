FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sydbank Q3 pretax profit tops forecasts
October 30, 2012 / 12:26 PM / in 5 years

Sydbank Q3 pretax profit tops forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Denmark’s third-biggest bank Sydbank kept on Tuesday its full-year loan loss outlook for this year unchanged after posting a stronger-than-expected third-quarter pretax profit.

The bank said it still saw loan impairments in 2012 of around 1.4 billion Danish crowns.

It posted a third-quarter pretax profit of 411 million Danish crowns ($71.10 million) from 25 million crowns in the same quarter a year earlier, beating an average forecast for a 321 million crown profit in a Reuters poll of analysts. ($1 = 5.7803 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom)

