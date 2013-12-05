FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sydbank increases writedowns after FSA inspection
#Financials
December 5, 2013 / 8:12 AM / 4 years ago

Sydbank increases writedowns after FSA inspection

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Danmark’s Sydbank said it would record extraordinary impairment charges of 500 million Danish crowns ($91 million) in the fourth quarter following an inspection from the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority.

The bank’s impairment charges in the fourth quarter are now expected to total around 850 million crowns, and 1.83 billion crowns for the full year.

The bank attributed the extra charges to a review by the FSA of “150 large exposures” and to a final review by the bank of exposures related to its acquisition of Tonder Bank. It did not alter its expectations for broader full-year results. ($1 = 5.5023 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Teis Jensen; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)

