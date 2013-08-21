FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sydbank Q2 profit tops forecast
August 21, 2013 / 6:42 AM / 4 years ago

Sydbank Q2 profit tops forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Denmark’s Sydbank reported a bigger-than-expected rise in pretax profit for the second quarter on Wednesday underpinned by stronger core income, stable costs and easing loan losses.

Sydbank, the third-biggest Danish bank by market capitalisation, reported pretax profit of 318 million Danish crowns ($57.25 million) up from a year-ago loss of 187 million and beating an average 200 million forecast in a Reuters poll.

Loan impairments shrank to 325 million crowns from 678 million in the corresponding quarter a year ago, marginally more than an average 306 million crowns forecast in the poll. ($1 = 5.5546 Danish crowns) (Via Stockholm newsroom)

