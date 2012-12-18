UPDATE 1-Sydbank warns bad loans will hit quarterly profit

* Raises 2012 impairment charges estimate to DKK 1.75 bln vs pvs 1.4 bln

* Sees 2012 pretax profit of about DKK 600 mln

* Solvency reservations related to housing loans with floating rates

COPENHAGEN, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Sydbank, Denmark’s third-biggest bank, warned that provisions for rising bad loans would hit its fourth-quarter profit as some homeowners are unable to withstand interest rate hikes.

Sydbank now projects total charges of around 1.75 billion Danish crowns ($308.70 million) in 2012, up from its previous estimate of 1.4 billion crowns.

It said it expected a profit before tax of around 600 million Danish crowns for the full year, suggesting a profit of about 26 million crowns in the fourth quarter, down from 95 million crowns in the fourth quarter of 2011.

Denmark has fared worse than Nordic neighbours Sweden and Norway as a collapsing housing market has cut deep into consumption and put the banking sector under pressure, although housing prices have shown signs of recovering recently.

The provisions result from special risks associated with a sharp increase in interest rates which would hit the bank’s portfolio of housing loans with floating interest rates.

Sydbank said that while the economic outlook for next year did not imply interest rate hikes that would significantly affect homeowners’ disposable income, it couldn’t rule out quicker interest rate increases than currently expected.

“Against this background, the Bank has decided to record additional impairment charges of around DKK 300-350m for its retail client loans,” it said.

“It is a big disappointment that the bank now needs to write off even more than their estimate from the first quarter,” said Jyske Markets analyst Christian Hede.

Hede added however that he did not expect big rate increases ahead and that the losses were not likely to be realised.

Sydbank’s shares fell 1.9 percent at 1518 GMT. ($1 = 5.6690 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Victoria Klesty and Ole Mikkelsen; Editing by Louise Heavens)