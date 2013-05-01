Sydbank first quarter profit falls as loan impairments rise

COPENHAGEN, May 1 (Reuters) - Denmark’s Sydbank reported a fall in pretax profit for the first quarter, hurt by an unexpected rise in loan impairments.

Sydbank, the third-biggest Danish bank by market capitalisation, reported pretax profit of 184 million Danish crowns ($32.54 million), missing an average 245 million forecast in a Reuters poll

Loan impairments rose to 349 million crowns from 297 million in the corresponding quarter a year ago, exceeding an average 269 million crowns forecast in the poll. ($1 = 5.6549 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom. Editing by Jane Merriman)