FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sydbank profit drops after loan loss increase
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 29, 2013 / 12:42 PM / 4 years ago

Sydbank profit drops after loan loss increase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Pretax profit at Danish bank Sydbank missed forecasts in the third quarter, following a drop in trading income and rising loan impairment charges.

The bank’s third quarter trading income dropped 63 percent to 31 million Danish crowns ($5.73 mln) compared with the same quarter a year ago, while loan impairments rose 33 percent to 299 million.

Sydbank, the third-biggest Danish bank by market capitalisation, reported pretax profit of 114 million Danish crowns, down from 411 million a year ago and below an average 254 million forecast in a Reuters poll.

The bank kept its forecast for 2013 unchanged.

$1 = 5.4111 Danish crowns Reporting by Teis Jensen

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.