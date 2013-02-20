FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sydbank pretax profit beats, sees lower charges in 2013
#Credit Markets
February 20, 2013 / 7:47 AM / 5 years ago

Sydbank pretax profit beats, sees lower charges in 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Denmark’s Sydbank reported higher-than-expected pretax profit for 2012 despite a spike in bad loan provisions, and forecast significantly lower impairment charges in 2013.

Sydbank, the third-biggest Danish bank by market capitalisation, reported 2012 pretax profit of 624 million Danish crowns ($112 million).

Analysts on average expected 598 million crowns, according to a Reuters poll, after the company warned in December of bigger loan provisions to account for the possible impact of higher interest rates on its portfolio of housing loans. ($1 = 5.5847 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)

