FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sydbank Q1 lags forecast, sees lower writedowns in 2014
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 30, 2014 / 6:46 AM / 3 years ago

Sydbank Q1 lags forecast, sees lower writedowns in 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, April 30 (Reuters) - Sydbank reported a first-quarter pretax profit below forecast on Wednesday and guided for lower writedowns for the full year.

The bank, Denmark’s third-biggest by market capitalisation, said pretax profit rose 80 percent to 331 million Danish crowns ($61.3 million), below analysts’ forecast of 345 million crowns.

Sydbank continues to project rising core income and trading income, but said it had lowered guidance for impairment charges to between 950 million and 1.1 billion crowns in 2014 from earlier guidance of less than 2013’s 1.861 billion crowns.

$1 = 5.4020 Danish Crowns Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.