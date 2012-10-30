UPDATE 1-Sydbank third-quarter profit tops forecasts

* Q3 pretax profit 411 mln DKK, tops 321 mln forecast

COPENHAGEN, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Sydbank, Denmark’s third-biggest bank, reported a bigger-than-expected rise in third-quarter pretax profit, helped by lower impairments and stronger trading income.

Danish banks have suffered from an economy on the edge of recession, negative interest rates which have squeezed their deposit margins and tough writedown rules which had caused the bank to slip into the red in the second quarter.

But many of Denmark’s lenders have said they have probably seen the worst of the crisis, and Sydbank stood by its full-year 1.4 billion crown loan loss outlook for this year.

Its third-quarter loan impairments slid almost 70 percent from the previous quarter when the tough new writedown rules were rolled out in the country.

Analysts have been watching closely for signs that bad loans due to a burst property bubble and a weak agriculture sector could be on the rise again.

Sydbank’s third-quarter pretax profit of 411 million Danish crowns ($71.10 million) compared with a 25 million crown result in the same quarter a year earlier and beat an average forecast for a 321 million profit in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Earlier on Tuesday, Denmark’s biggest bank Danske Bank also reported third-quarter earnings above expectations and said it aimed to raise about 7 billion Danish crowns ($1.2 billion) with a new share issue to strengthen its market position.

In another sign that Danish banks may be on the mend, earlier in October Denmark’s Jyske Bank A/S reported its lowest level of writedowns since the start of the financial crisis.