BRIEF-Sydbank Q3 total income at DKK 1.15 billion, in line with estimates
October 28, 2014 / 9:17 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Sydbank Q3 total income at DKK 1.15 billion, in line with estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Sydbank A/S

* Q3 total income 1.15 billion Danish crowns (Reuters poll 1.14 billion crowns)

* Q3 loan losses 129 million crowns (Reuters poll 165 million crowns)

* Q3 net profit 314 million crowns (Reuters poll 266 million crowns)

* Continues to project rising core income and trading income in 2014

* Says 2014 integration and restructuring costs are still forecast to total around 75 million crowns

* Says 2014 costs (core earnings) are still expected to increase as a result of acquisition of DiBa Bank

* Says 2014 impairment charges for loans and advances of around 700-800 million crowns are projected

* Says Q3 tier 1 capital ratio 16.4 pct versus 16.5 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)

The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
