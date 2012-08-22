UPDATE 2-Sydbank sees turning point for writedowns after loss

* Q2 pretax loss 187 mln DKK vs 31.1 mln loss forecast

* Impairments 678 mln DKK, bigger than forecast

* Still sees 2012 impairments around 1.4 bln DKK

* Shares down 2.5 pct (Adds details, CEO, analyst quotes, updates share price)

By Mette Fraende and Ole Mikkelsen

COPENHAGEN, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Denmark’s Sydbank said loan writedowns had peaked and it had reached a turning point, after posting a bigger-than-expected second-quarter pretax loss, hurt by a spike in the charges.

Denmark’s third-biggest bank said on Wednesday it had taken impairments of 975 million in the first half of the year, against a reiterated forecast for full-year impairments of 1.4 billion Danish crowns ($234.64 million).

“We have settled with this. I feel this could be a turning point,” Chief Executive Karen Frosig told Reuters.

“What we are left with now is the economic crisis ... and that we cannot do much about,” Frosig said.

The bank’s loan impairments spiked to 678 million crowns from 240 million in the corresponding quarter last year, due to stricter rules on loan writedowns imposed by the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority.

Danish banks have been stung by bad loans, mainly due to property market exposure, with some also seeing higher writedowns on loans to farmers feeling the economic pinch.

Last week, Danish rival Jyske Bank said the stricter rules on loan impairments forced it to take writedowns of 900 million crowns, sending it to a first-half loss.

“Some banks have been more conservative than others and I had feared that Sydbank’s loan impairments could be higher than my own forecast this quarter,” Nykredit analyst Mads Thinggaard said.

He did not expect the bank would post another loss in the next quarter as the level of writedowns would now decline.

“If their own forecast proves right, the worst is over,” Thinggard said.

Sydbank slumped to a second-quarter pretax loss of 187 million crowns from a profit of 6 million in the same quarter a year earlier, missing analysts’ average forecast of a 31.1 million crowns loss in a Reuters poll.

The drop in quarterly profit was also due to a 4 percent fall in net interest income to 692 million.

The news that loan impairments had peaked was not enough make up for a disappointing second-quarter result, sending Sydbank shares down 2.5 percent by 1108 GMT against a 0.8 percent drop in Copenhagen’s benchmark index.

“I know the bottom line result can seem a disappointment, but we announced already after the first quarter that we would write down 1.4 billion crowns and we are sticking to that,” Frosig said.

Reporting its first-quarter result in May, the bank had warned that loan losses would rise this year as it writes down debt secured on property to comply with the tighter regulations. ($1 = 5.9665 Danish crowns) (Editing by David Holmes and Helen Massy-Beresford)