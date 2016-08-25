FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
UPDATE 1-Sydbank Q2 beats forecasts, will convert some farmers' debt
August 25, 2016 / 7:05 AM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Sydbank Q2 beats forecasts, will convert some farmers' debt

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds CEO comment, details)

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Danish regional bank Sydbank :

* Q2 pre-tax profit 452 million Danish crowns ($68 million)(Reuters poll 416 million crowns)

* Q2 core earnings 412 million crowns (Reuters poll 399 million crowns)

* Q2 total income 1.12 billion crowns (Reuters poll 1.11 billion crowns)

* Sees slight decline in core income in 2016 relative to income for 2015

* Sees lower impairment charges in 2016

* Sees unchanged trading income in 2016 relative to income for 2015 but dependent on financial market developments

* Says will offer farmers running efficient operations but that have negative equity the option to convert part of their bank debt to subordinated loan capital during the second half of 2016

* Says measure will involve converting debt of 500 million Danish crowns, which has already been written down

* "The improvements in costs, impairment charges, investment portfolio earnings and non-recurring items more than make up for the decline in income and this is what creates the increase in profit," Chief Executive Karen Frosig said in the statement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

$1 = 6.6051 Danish crowns Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom; Editing by Susan Fenton

